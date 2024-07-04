Social media and internet access can impact young people’s psychological wellbeing and mental health, a psychologist says. Photo / 123RF
As calls to ban social media for children under 16 grow in Australia, some people think it is a conversation that could be had here.
Australia’s Government has pledged $6.5 million to trial age verification technology, recommended by the eSafety Commissioner.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has supported calls to limit children’s access to social media platforms and Opposition leader Peter Dutton has pledged to implement a ban if in Government.
It comes after South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said his state’s Government will legislate to prohibit those under 14 from accessing accounts, while New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has suggested his state will also look into it.
“It’s the exposure of difficult materials that a young person is only just learning how to deal with... I think [it is] more of a challenge for young people because they’re still learning about how to cope with the real world, that’s part of adolescence.”
Sutherland believes there are good intentions behind the debate in Australia, but he is not convinced a ban would solve the problems.
Social media companies have an obligation to be more diligent in checking ages and protecting young people from exposure to harmful content, and there is a wider societal obligation to help young people learn how to navigate social media, he said.
Labour Party spokeswoman for Children and Youth, Willow-Jean Prime, believes it is a discussion the country could have.
In her former role as Youth Minister, a common thing she was told by young people was the role social media plays in their mental health.
“It would be really good, in this conversation and debate, to talk to young people themselves so that they can express what their experiences have been... a youth voice is so important.”
Prime also thinks social media companies have an obligation to ensure the safety of young people online.