Emergency services had to rescue a child from an island in a pond in suburban South Auckland this afternoon.

One person had been taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said it was called to the back of Trevor Hosken Drive in Wiri about 3.25pm, where a child was reportedly in trouble in the water.

Crews arrived to find an adult and a child stranded on an island in the middle of a pond in Wiri Stream Reserve.