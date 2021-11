Police say the child has been transported to hospital. Photo / NZME

Police say the child has been transported to hospital. Photo / NZME

A child in Papakura is in a critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are currently on Elizabeth St in Papakura where the child was hit.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported at around 2.20pm.

The child is in a critical condition and has been transported to hospital.

The road is currently closed and the Serious Crash Unit is attending the

scene.