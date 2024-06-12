A child pedestrian was badly injured after being struck by a vehicle in Rolleston on Tuesday.

A witness has described the traumatic aftermath of a child being hit by a vehicle in Canterbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to Rolleston Dr, near Kidman St, in the Selwyn District township of Rolleston 22km southwest of Christchurch around 3.15pm after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported.

Witness Tracy Jowers was one of the first people on the scene.

“I literally missed the actual hit by seconds, parking my car mid-lane to divert traffic,” Jowers said.

Jowers quickly responded by helping manage the traffic in the area.

“I ran between the scene waving and halting traffic in both directions,” she told the Herald.

Both Jowers and another member of the public worked to divert traffic until emergency services arrived.

“Poor lad, it was truly awful and I hope he recovers… strength to his dad who turned up about five minutes after the accident,” Jowers said.

Hato Hone St John earlier said the child was treated at the scene and taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) said yesterday that the child is now in a serious but stable condition.

One ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and one operations manager attended the incident.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.



