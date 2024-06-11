Controversial evidence tested in Scott Watson case, Government claims massive drop in ram raids and cold weather ahead. Video / NZ Herald / NIWA / Metservice / Getty

A child has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Canterbury this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to Rolleston Dr, near Kidman St, in the Selwyn District township of Rolleston about 3.15pm after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported.

Hato Hone St John said one patient was treated at the scene and transported to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition.

One ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and one operations manager attended the incident.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

The spokesperson confirmed to the Herald the pedestrian was a child.

“The road is blocked and diversions are being put in place, motorists are advised to take an alternate route.”

Rolleston is approximately 22km southwest of Christchurch city.

More to come.