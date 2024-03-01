Ruby Tui will start on the wing in her official return for the Chiefs Manawa on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs Manawa has named an impressive side to open the Sky Super Rugby Aupiki this Saturday against the Hurricanes Poua.

A lot of continuity remains from previous seasons with the return of Mia Anderson and Chelsea Semple from maternity leave.

They join Ruby Tui, Renee Holmes and Ariana Bayler, who represented the Chiefs Manawa in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The Black Ferns forward pack looks formidable, with Kate Henwood, Luka Connor and Tanya Kalounivale making up a strong front row alongside the experienced locking duo of Charmaine Smith and Chelsea Bremner.

Captain Kennedy Simon commands the No. 7 jersey, with Japan international Seina Saito joining her and Anderson in the loose forwards.

The dynamic Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu starts at halfback with Semple at first-five.

Thrilling wingers Tui and Mererangi Paul will be joined by Holmes to complete an electric backline.

Meanwhile, former winger Grace Steinmetz moves into the midfield to make her Chiefs Manawa debut, alongside Bay of Plenty’s Azalleyah Maaka.

Off the bench, Claudia Hobbs will also make her debut, as will Krystal Murray against her former team.

Further impact will come from Victoria Edmonds, Chyna Hohepa, Merania Paraone and Apii Nicholls.

“Our players have worked hard over the preseason, and we are excited to see them express that on the field. We will see the debut of multiple players this weekend, alongside welcoming back many who played for us during the 2021 and 2022 seasons,” Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua said.

“There are some real quality additions and a lot of new combinations which we look forward to seeing grow over the competition.”

The Chiefs Manawa will kick off at the family-friendly time of 2.05pm on Saturday against the Hurricanes Poua.

Chiefs Manawa team to face Hurricanes Poua:

1. Kate Henwood

2. Luka Connor

3. Tanya Kalounivale

4. Charmaine Smith

5. Chelsea Bremner

6. Mia Anderson

7. Kennedy Simon (Captain)

8. Seina Saito

9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu

10. Chelsea Semple

11. Ruby Tui

12. Grace Steinmetz

13. Azalleyah Maaka

14. Mererangi Paul

15. Renee Holmes

Reserves

16. Victoria Edmonds

17. Krystal Murray

18. Claudia Hobbs

19. Chyna Hohepa

20. Grace Kukutai

21. Ariana Bayler

22. Merania Paraone

23. Apii Nicholls

Unavailable For Selection: Olive Watherston, Hazel Tubic, and Bitila Tawake.





Match Details:

Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua

Kickoff: 2.05pm

FMG Stadium Waikato

Broadcast: Live on Sky Sport

Tickets from chiefs.flicket.co.nz.





