Charles F Goldie painting hidden for 100 years sells for $1.7m at auction

Hori Pokai - A Sturdy Stubborn Chief was painted by Charles F Goldie in 1919. Photo / International Art Centre

A Charles F Goldie which has been hidden for 100 years has sold for $1.7 million.

Hori Pokai - A Sturdy Stubborn Chief was painted by Goldie in 1919 and is believed to be one of Goldie's best pieces of art.

The painting was sold on Tuesday night in an auction of important and rare art at the International Art Centre in Parnell.

Hori Pokai - A Sturdy Stubborn Chief was painted by Charles F Goldie in 1919. Photo / International Art Centre

On Monday, International Art Centre director Richard Thomson said it could exceed $1 million. But after about 30 bids, it sold for nearly half a million more.

The painting was originally purchased by a war nurse for $56 as a wedding gift for her husband shortly after his return from World War I.

Since then, the painting has been kept by the same family for over 100 years and has never been seen in public.

This also sets a new record for a Golding painting, beating A Noble Relic of a Noble Race, of Ngāti Manawa chief Wharekauri Tahuna, which was sold for $1,337,687 at an International Art Centre auction in Auckland in 2016.

Goldie died in 1947 at age 76.

Hori Pokai has been described as a "colourful character" who was an avid storyteller. Often speaking about his affairs with other women, which often brought him close to death.

"It's not a large painting but it's an exceptionally fine work by Goldie and some believe it ranks among his very best," Thomson said.

It is understood Goldie painted Pokai about 10 times.

Girl With Balloon by Banksy was also under the hammer on Tuesday night. Photo / International Art Centre

One of British street artist Banksy's most popular prints were also up for auction. Girl With Balloon is predicted to sell for up to $350,000.

Three years ago a similar print was shredded at Sotheby's in London moments after it sold for $1.9 million.