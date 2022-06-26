Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Cecilia Robinson: Roe v Wade tests Christopher Luxon's leadership skills

3 minutes to read
The decision on Friday by the Supreme Court to end constitutional protections for abortion that have stood in America for nearly half a century is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Video / AP

NZ Herald
By Cecilia Robinson

OPINION:

Sadly, history was rewritten this weekend with the reversal of Roe v Wade. The Supreme Court ruling devastatingly overturned 50 years of abortion law and sent the US back half a century on women's

