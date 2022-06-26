The decision on Friday by the Supreme Court to end constitutional protections for abortion that have stood in America for nearly half a century is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Video / AP

OPINION:

Sadly, history was rewritten this weekend with the reversal of Roe v Wade. The Supreme Court ruling devastatingly overturned 50 years of abortion law and sent the US back half a century on women's rights.

This judgement is sending shockwaves across the world and it's already had unintended political consequences in Aotearoa.

For me it ultimately comes down to personal choice and ensuring access to healthcare is a basic human right. Personally, I find the overturn deeply upsetting.

Our Prime Minister succinctly condemned this move in her post "People are absolutely entitled to have deeply held convictions on this issue. But those personal beliefs should never rob another from making their own decisions. To see that principle now lost in the United States feels like a loss for women everywhere."

But not everyone was as adept, nor do they care for women's rights. Enter Simon O'Connor, National MP for Tāmaki, and his dim-witted Facebook post on Saturday morning saying, "Today is a good day".

Simon O'Connor's statement isn't just appalling, it reeks of arrogance and a lack of empathy for anyone who doesn't share his view. He fails to understand that people need access to abortions for a multitude of reasons in circumstances that are emotionally traumatic.

Unsurprisingly, it was met with swift and large Facebook condemnation from voters all across the spectrum. But intentionally or not, he also placed the leader of his party in a very difficult position.

I sympathise with Luxon's predicament. As a CEO you can select your team. But in politics the team selects you and once leader you're often faced with fielding players that might not be your first choice. And while Luxon has stated he's pro-life, he had already made it abundantly clear that he does not intend to relitigate abortion reform.

My view is that Luxon's religious beliefs have nothing to do with his competence as a leader. As long as he can separate his personal religious views from party policy and what the majority agree on in a democratic society.

I respect Luxon's personal view, and I'm certain he would respect mine and the majority of New Zealand.

How Luxon responded to O'Connor's idiotic Facebook post was a test of Luxon's leadership and his ability to separate church and state.

When push comes to shove, we now know where Luxon stands. He took the decisive action to make his party's position clear and went a step further to confirm that these health services will remain funded under a National Government.

While Simon O'Connor's post may have served to aggravate many, it's a blessing in disguise for Luxon.

It's given him an opportunity to show pragmatic leadership and underline party behaviour he isn't prepared to accept. O'Connor's misstep has given Luxon the opportunity to put to bed the doubts around how his religious convictions could cloud his political judgement.

One can only hope the US mid-terms will deliver a similar silver lining for American women.

As for Simon O'Connor, after four terms in Parliament I'm hopeful we won't see his name on the ballot again.

• Cecilia Robinson is the founder and co-CEO of Tend Health