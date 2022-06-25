National MP Simon O'Connor. Photo / VNP

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says MP Simon O'Connor was asked to delete a social media post saying it was a "good day" after abortion rights in the US were curtailed because it "was causing distress and does not represent the position of the National Party."

O'Connor yesterday posted "today is a good day" on social media after the Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe v Wade decision in the US – a step that means US states can ban abortion.

The post was later removed.

Luxon, whose personal views are also opposed to abortion, this morning confirmed O'Connor was asked to remove the post.

"The complete removal of abortion law in the overturning of Roe v Wade in the USA is distressing for many women everywhere and I empathise with them.

"Simon O'Connor's post was taken down because it was causing distress and does not represent the position of the National Party."

Luxon reiterated his previous statement that New Zealand was in a different position to the US and its abortion reforms was debated, voted on "and ultimately settled" in 2019-2020.

"I have been consistent since becoming leader that these laws will not be relitigated or revisited under a future National government, and these health services will remain fully funded."

"I understand how deeply held people's views on abortion are. It's important to me that women in New Zealand can have certainty that if I am elected Prime Minister these issues will not be put back on the table for further debate."

The 50-year-old Roe v Wade decision was overturned by the US Supreme Court yesterday.

National leader Christopher Luxon said abortion laws in Aotearoa would not be changed under a future National government. Photo / Mark Mitchell

O'Connor has been approached for comment.

Additional reporting - RNZ