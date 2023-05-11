Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cecilia Robinson: International Nurses Day - let’s hear it for those holding healthcare together

By Cecilia Robinson
4 mins to read
Nurse practitioners are highly qualified with at least four years' experience as a nurse, then a master’s degree, plus additional post-masters vocational training. Photo / 123rf, File

Nurse practitioners are highly qualified with at least four years' experience as a nurse, then a master’s degree, plus additional post-masters vocational training. Photo / 123rf, File

OPINION

Today, for International Nurses Day, we celebrate the 54,000 nurses working in our communities across Aotearoa.

These nurses provide remarkable and invaluable care in our hospitals, communities, hospices, and our primary healthcare practices. To

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand