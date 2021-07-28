Cats still unaccounted for after house fire, vet bills rising

More than a dozen cats were trapped after a fire broke out at the Golflands property, which was also the site of an animal rescue, just after 10.30am on Wednesday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A woman whose house was destroyed in a fire in East Auckland is facing a large vet bill for the care of some of her foster cats and kittens who survived the inferno.

The fire also killed at least 11 cats.

Three of the surviving cats had to be put on oxygen overnight and others are still yet to be found.

The total vet bill so far is $4000.

The woman is a member of the Community Cat Coalition and friends and fellow cat carers are now rallying around to help her after she lost her home.

They are also still trying to find some of the cats and kittens that may have escaped during the fire.

A Givealittle page has been set up by fellow animal rescuers to raise funds to cover the vet bills and help the pet lover through this "horrific time".

The animal rescuer works tirelessly to save homeless cats and rehabilitate them until they can be re-homed, according to the Givealittle page.

"She is a pillar of the Auckland animal rescue community, often dropping everything so she can go save a cat on the other side of the city. Her commitment to animal welfare is unwavering - spending all of her free time on caring for animals that are otherwise overlooked, homeless, and neglected."

Fire crews were called to the property in Golflands after a fire broke out just after 10.30am.

Animal rescue services were also called in to help after dozens of cats were caught up in the blaze.

Northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson told the Herald yesterday that the property was a cat rescue and a number of cats were inside at the time. SPCA had been asked to assist.

A member of the Fire Service at the scene said at least 11 cats were dead and up to 12 cats had been rescued but had suffered smoke inhalation and had been whisked away for treatment.

A photographer who arrived at the scene just after the fire said all the windows were black and he could see cages inside.

A spokeswoman for the SPCA confirmed that staff had been at the scene to offer assistance but no longer had any of the cats in their care.