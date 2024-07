Police responded to a crash on East Coast Rd in Castor Bay, Auckland just after 5.20pm on Monday. Photo / Alex Cairns

Police responded to a crash on East Coast Rd in Castor Bay, Auckland just after 5.20pm on Monday. Photo / Alex Cairns

A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on Auckland’s North Shore this evening.

Police responded to the crash on East Coast Rd in Castor Bay just after 5.20pm.

One person was taken to North Shore Hospital.

The road was blocked and police asked motorists to use an alternative route.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified of the incident.