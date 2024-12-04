Castle Hill fire: School camp evacuated, helicopters brought in

The fire is near Castle Hill and the Craigieburn Range. Photo / Getty Images

The fire is near Castle Hill and the Craigieburn Range. Photo / Getty Images

A school camp has been evacuated after a large scrub fire in the Southern Alps this morning.

Fanned by high winds, a fire is currently out of control near Bridge Hill, State Highway 73 near Craigieburn.

Emergency services were first called at 4.24am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

The fire is currently 2ha in size and is not contained or under control.

“We have four helicopters on-site, supported by five appliances, two water tankers and a command unit with approx 30 personnel involved,” Fire and Emergency NZ says.