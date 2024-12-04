Advertisement
Castle Hill fire: School camp evacuated, helicopters brought in

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The fire is near Castle Hill and the Craigieburn Range. Photo / Getty Images

A school camp has been evacuated after a large scrub fire in the Southern Alps this morning.

Fanned by high winds, a fire is currently out of control near Bridge Hill, State Highway 73 near Craigieburn.

Emergency services were first called at 4.24am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

The fire is currently 2ha in size and is not contained or under control.

“We have four helicopters on-site, supported by five appliances, two water tankers and a command unit with approx 30 personnel involved,” Fire and Emergency NZ says.

A school group has been evacuated from their camp as a precaution. They are all safe and are well away from the fire.

“Strong winds are making this fire difficult to get under control,” Fire and Emergency NZ says.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said seven crews have responded - from Sheffield, Springfield and Arthur’s Pass - while a command unit is en route from Christchurch.

“Smoke is not affecting SH73 at this stage but we are concerned about people looking at the fire as they drive past. Please keep your eyes on the road! We don’t need a crash on top of what we are dealing with.”

MORE TO COME

