Carterton woman's battle with ACC over life-saving surgery

Sandi-Lee Field is desperate for the surgery so she can be there to watch her children grow up. Photo / Supplied

A Carterton woman who thought she might die after ACC declined to fund a life-saving surgery has been handed a lifeline - but says it's only a temporary fix.

Sandi-Lee Field said ACC backtracked on its decision not to fund the surgery after she spoke to media, but the result is still far from satisfactory.

Her troubles began in Auckland last year after a botched antibiotic injection left her with nerve damage and complex regional pain syndrome, a disorder of the nervous system.

She lost feeling and function in her foot and leg, and is now permanently on crutches - in a wheelchair on bad days.

Field said the disorder had spread to other parts of her body, quickly causing her to lose function of the lower part of her bowel.

Her body is now at breaking point, unable to expel waste on its own, and numerous medications have failed to work.

For the past two weeks the 24-year-old mother of two has been unable to expel waste and toxins from her body, but an urgent colostomy surgery scheduled for next Wednesday has been cancelled after ACC would not commit to paying for it.

"It's gotten to the point where I'm scared I'm going to die, I'm not going to be around for my children," she told the Herald.

Because

ACC had still not committed to funding the surgery, it, the surgeon cancelled.

Field is devastated,

knowing she was so close to having her life changed.

"Now I feel like everything's crumbled around me.

"I just keep telling myself that it's going to get better; it has to get better," she said.

"I've spent the past year fighting with the doctors to do something about it," she said.

In July she was admitted to hospital with complications from her condition.

Field is surviving on one piece of fruit a day and sugary coffees, as it is hard to consume anything more without throwing it back up. She is unsure how she is surviving on such little nutrition.

Sandi-Lee Field wants to be able to enjoy life with her children, Lochlan Field (left), Nevaeh Wilson-Field, and husband Jaden Field. Photo / Supplied

ACC chief operating officer Mike Tully today said ACC had reviewed the case and would provide funding, but Field said it was not for the colostomy, but for a short-term fix

- which ACC said was recommended by Field's surgeon.

She had earlier turned to Givealittle to try to raise the $30,000 needed for the surgery - but currently has less than $4000 raised.

Tully told the Herald Field had asked ACC yesterday to confirm whether it would pay for the surgery.

"We had received important, new medical information from her doctor the day before and we didn't have time to assess this evidence. For that reason, we could not commit to funding Sandi-Lee's surgery," he said.

"We have worked quickly to assess the new information and we believe it shows her current health issues are negatively impacting her rehabilitation. Earlier today we advised Sandi-Lee and her surgeon that based on this, we would fund the surgery.

"The decision to fund surgery was based on whether medical evidence showed her bowel issues were caused by her treatment injury or were significantly impacting her recovery from that injury."

Field's mother was in and out of hospital with complications from diabetes for much of her childhood, and she had never wanted her own children to experience the same thing.

"I swore to myself that I would never be like that and I am. My mum passed away three years ago and I don't want my children growing up without a mum too," she said.

Field's children are aged 3 and 8, and she is now unable to care for them properly without help from friends and family.

The colostomy surgery would "change my life forever".

"I'd be able to do things like go to my daughter's school athletics and not be embarrassed of the way I look."

She would be able to live the life she wants with her "beautiful husband".

Because of the build up of toxins, Field's face is covered in pimples and she cannot fit most of her clothes.

"I just don't look like the person I was. I don't want to embarrass my kids. I just want to be able to be a mum, that's all I want."

After receiving the news a different, shorter-term surgery was being funded, Field was convinced the decision was only made because of media pressure.

"They're not paying for the one that's long term that I will need to get at some point in life."