Cars turned away at busy new covid testing station in Christchurch

The pop-up testing station at Princess Margaret Hospital. Photo / Logan Church

Cars are already being turned away from the drive-in queue at a pop-up testing station in Christchurch.

Cars are backed out of the carpark at the Princess Margaret Hospital centre and officials want to prevent the street becoming clogged.

One woman, who spoke to the NZ Herald as she went in, said she had no symptoms but wanted to be get a test for disease as she had been at the Countdown supermarket within minutes of the infected hotel worker.

She had brought along her receipt so she could show the health staff the time she was at the supermarket.

Chris, who did not want his last name used, said he was getting a test because he was at the supermarket at the same time as the first community Covid-19 case in Christchurch.

"I thought it would be better to get checked, then I can get back to business as usual."

He said he is feeling 'alright' about the community cases in the city.

"They know who they are and are trying to track it down so that's good."

A man in his 70's said he was there for a test as he is considered high risk.

"I thought if the things getting out in Christchurch again I better do myself a duty and get tested.

"I got tested at the very beginning but I haven't been tested for about four months."

The man said he thinks the system is working but something needs to be done about the protective gear people are using.

The pop clinic will be open until 4:30pm.

Pop-up testing station at the Princess Margaret Hospital. Photo / Logan Church

Covid-19 testing is ramping up in Christchurch with two new cases in the community.

Canterbury DHB's Dr Hannah Gordon said the Princess Margaret Hospital site is close to Cashmere High School and Colombo Street Countdown, which are both connected to the first case.

"While we don't believe there is any risk for Cashmere High students, we understand that many people may be concerned and will be keen to get tested."

Gordon said the risk to anyone who was at the Countdown in Colombo Street between 11.30am and 12.30pm on November 1 is considered extremely low.

"However we will be here for anyone who wants to pop in and get tested. At present you don't need to have symptoms to qualify for free testing."

Hannah Gordon. Photo / Logan Church

The centre will be open from 11.30am until 4.30pm.

Free Covid testing continues to be available at most general practices in Canterbury and at two Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs):

• Orchard Road CBAC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road). Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week until further notice. (Walk-in/no referral required).

• Whānau Ora Community Clinic CBAC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week. (Walk-in/no referral required).

At this stage the new temporary pop-up Covid-19 testing centre will be open today only but If there is a demand it may remain open longer.