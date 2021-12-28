Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Carmen Doran: Local medical cannabis products to take off in 2022

5 minutes to read
Brazil's health regulator said this month that it had approved guidelines for the sale of medicinal products derived from cannabis. Photo / AP file

Brazil's health regulator said this month that it had approved guidelines for the sale of medicinal products derived from cannabis. Photo / AP file

NZ Herald

This month marks three years since Parliament unanimously passed the legislation to enable a New Zealand medicinal cannabis industry.

With overseas products limited and expensive, it meant that, finally, Kiwi patients would have legal access

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.