The crash happened on State Highway 14 at Wheki Valley. Photo / File

The crash happened on State Highway 14 at Wheki Valley. Photo / File

Emergency services are trying to extricate the driver of a car which veered off the road and down a bank in Northland.

The crash happened on State Highway 14 at Wheki Valley, near Otuhi Rd, about 3.40pm.

The state highway is clear while fire crews from Whangārei try to free the driver, whose condition is unknown at this stage.

More to come.