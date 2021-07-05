Car thefts: Three Mazda Demios stolen within minutes of each other in Hawke's Bay

The demio seemed to have crashed into the parked car last night. Photo / Doug Laing

Police have confirmed a night of drama around Hawke's Bay on Monday began with the quickfire thefts of three Mazda Demios.

It is understood the thefts occurred within minutes of each other, between 9.30pm and 9.45pm, and one of the stolen cars crashed shortly afterwards on Dickens St.

Photos from the Dickens St scene show a silver Demio and a parked-up SUV had both suffered damage.

Social media posts suggest at least one of the other two cars has also been found by police.

