Car rolls in Christchurch after skidding on black ice

A car has crashed and rolled after sliding on black ice in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd at about 8.26am on Wednesday.

It appears the car has slid on black ice.

Temperatures were still sitting on -2.7C in Christchurch at 9am after a freezing low of -4.6C overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd at about 8.26am on Wednesday. Photo / George Heard

Seventy-five people have been killed or seriously injured in crashes on the Christchurch to Akaroa road between 2011 and 2020.

Waka Kotahi system manager Pete Connors said it is the highest-risk route in terms of personal safety in Canterbury.

Feedback is being sought on whether the speed limits need to be adjusted.

Between June 23 and July 27, members of the public are being urged to let Waka Kotahi know about any part of the route where they think the speed limit is not right.