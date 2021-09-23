Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Car rolls 400m into Lake Wakatipu near Queenstown

Quick Read
A car rolled 400 metres and into Lake Wakatipu on Friday morning. Video / James Allan

A car rolled 400 metres and into Lake Wakatipu on Friday morning. Video / James Allan

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Queenstown residents may have had to do a double-take after a car rolled 400 metres from a house into Lake Wakatipu.

Emergency services were called after the car was seen rolling near Lake Avenue at about 10am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman says nobody was in the vehicle at the time.

Read More

She says it is unclear whether the handbrake was left off or what has happened.

A police spokesperson said they spoke to the owner and the vehicle was towed.

The car after it rolled into Lake Wakatipu. Photo / James Allan
The car after it rolled into Lake Wakatipu. Photo / James Allan

A witness at the scene said the car rolled across a road, a footpath and two walkways before falling about 400m down a vertical cliff. Eventually endeing up in the lake.