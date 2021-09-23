Car rolls 400m into Lake Wakatipu near Queenstown

Queenstown residents may have had to do a double-take after a car rolled 400 metres from a house into Lake Wakatipu.
Emergency services were called after the car was seen rolling near Lake Avenue at about 10am.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman says nobody was in the vehicle at the time.
She says it is unclear whether the handbrake was left off or what has happened.
A police spokesperson said they spoke to the owner and the vehicle was towed.
A witness at the scene said the car rolled across a road, a footpath and two walkways before falling about 400m down a vertical cliff. Eventually endeing up in the lake.