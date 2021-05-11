Two injured after car rolls on State Highway 2, near Norsewood

Two people sustained moderate injuries after a car rolled on SH2, near Norsewood, on Tuesday evening. Photo / NZME

Two people suffered moderate injuries after a car rolled on State Highway 2, near Norsewood.

Two fire trucks, two fire support vans and two ambulances were called to the single-vehicle crash about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the two occupants of the car suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s were now stable.

Police said there were no road blockages.