A car plunged off of a highway into a Canterbury river this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a car going into Broken River, off West Coast Rd (SH73) at 8.30am.

A police spokeswoman says all occupants made it out of the vehicle and are safe and well.

A St John spokesperson said it sent one ambulance to the scene and treated one person with minor injuries.