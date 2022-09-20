Video shows the aftermath of a multi-car crash on State Highway 2 in Horokiwi, Wellington. Video / Supplied

A multiple-vehicle crash has brought a motorway and trains to a halt in Horokiwi, Wellington.

One car has reportedly flipped over the barrier and landed on its roof, narrowly missing the train tracks that run alongside the SH2 motorway. One other car was seen with a badly damaged front.

Police are at the scene. A spokesperson said they understand there are no life-threatening injuries and tow truck operators have been called to tow vehicles away from traffic.

Trains have been halted, they also said, while the situation is being assessed.

The southbound lanes are now open, but delays are expected to persist for some time according to police.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington is advising motorists to pass with care and prepare to slow down on request.

As of 3.30pm, southbound delays are past the Korokoro overbridge.