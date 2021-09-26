Car leaves Remutaka Hill Rd, one person injured

Remutaka Hill. Photo / Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency

A car has careened off the side of State Highway 2 on the Remutaka Hill and overturned, with one person reportedly injured.

UPDATE 10:15AM

SH2 Remutaka Hill is now under STOP/GO traffic management. Police are onsite and contractors en route. Please expect DELAYS in both directions. ^DL https://t.co/m0nsVRFqVH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) September 26, 2021

A police spokesperson told the Herald the car went off the road at 9.42am and one person is reportedly trapped inside.

A helicopter has been called in, and the road is under stop/go traffic management.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to expect delays in both directions.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little says the ranges were drenched with heavy rain overnight and low cloud is contributing to poor visibility.

He says the poor conditions will stick around for the rest of the day, and is urging motorists to be careful.

"Drive to the conditions – when roads are wet, people need to take that into account."