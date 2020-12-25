Car 'in the wrong colour': Kiwis list thousands of unwanted Christmas presents on Trade Me

It comes after a survey revealed who was most likely to resell unwanted presents. Photo / File

A Mazda Demio in the wrong colour and a "piece of s***" toy from a Christmas cracker are among more than 4000 unwanted Christmas presents already for sale online.

Kiwis all over the country are wanting to offload the presents, posting them for sale on Trade Me in a bid to get rid of them.

By 8am on Boxing Day, over 4400 presents that had apparently missed the mark had been listed on the marketplace.

"It's become a Kiwi tradition to jump on Trade Me on Boxing Day to browse all the unwanted Christmas presents," Trade Me spokeswoman MIllie Silvester said.

"If you're thinking about listing an unwanted Christmas gift on Trade Me, make sure to tick the 'unwanted gift' box when you're listing your item onsite.

"A good backstory always goes down well and be sure to avoid any items that are personalised or easily identifiable - you never know, the giver could be hunting for a bargain on Trade Me too."

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

One of the items for sale includes a pair of Apple Airpods Pro from a parent whose daughter preferred to have the standard version.

"Failed Christmas gift! Box opened, but not even put in ears," the description says.

"My daughter doesn't want the noise-cancelling feature and is adamant she would prefer the standard AirPods."

It comes after a recent survey revealed millennials were far more likely to resell or regift Christmas presents than any other generation.

Research commissioned by LayBuy has revealed close to half of New Zealanders are comfortable regifting or selling unwanted Christmas presents.

Millennials are the worst offenders of the generations, with 53 per cent trading off unwanted presents compared to just 34 per cent of baby boomers.

And Kiwis are much more likely to trade off unwanted presents at 43.6 per cent compared to Australians at 38.4 per cent.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said it's common to see an upswing in second-hand sales after Christmas Day.

"Part of the joy of shopping for a gift is thinking hard about what makes the perfect present for an individual," he said.

"So, if you're planning to regift something you've received, it's always a good idea to think hard about who you're giving it to."

On Boxing Day last year, close to 5000 Christmas gifts surfaced on Trade Me, nearly 2500 identified as unwanted presents.

In 2018, there were 20,000 unwanted presents listed and 100,000 searches registered on Boxing Day as opportunistic sellers and bargain hunters jumped onsite.