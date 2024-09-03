Car hits power pole, electricity out in Onehunga

Onehunga Fire Station senior officer Ali Rodger said the crew was awaiting Vector to isolate the power to the pole completely before rescuing the driver of the car.

“Once this is done, we can access the casualty and remove them from the vehicle. It’s a precautionary measure at this stage for him to stay in the vehicle due to live power lines.“

The car's driver remained in the vehicle while Vector worked to isolate the power. Photo / Hayden Woodward

There was no risk to the public as police had closed the road, and St John’s was attending to help with any injuries.

Vector’s website says electricity is expected to be restored to all houses around 11am-12pm today.

“If we’re able to re-route electricity from another direction, then we may be able to restore some properties before the estimated restoration time.”

Onehunga has already been dealing with an internet outage this week due to vandals damaging broadband cables. Chorus had said the cables were expected to be restored by today.

Fire, St John and police all attended the scene on Onehunga Mall Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward












