Car flies through Hamilton intersection, ploughs through iron gates into parked cars

It's understood the red car swiped three vehicles as it ploughed through the intersection into a driveway. Photo / Belinda Feek

It's understood the red car swiped three vehicles as it ploughed through the intersection into a driveway. Photo / Belinda Feek

Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Hamilton where a car has smashed through iron gates and into cars parked in a driveway.

The crash happened at the intersection of Poaka Ave and Whatawhata Rd in the Hamilton suburb of Dinsdale at about 1.40pm, police said.

A relative of the family at the property told the Herald they were home at the time and heard a car come flying through the intersection, smashing through their gates and into the cars parked in their driveway.

A fourth vehicle, a ute, has also been damaged in the crash.

Nobody in the house was injured but the relative said she was lucky her 2-year-old nephew had not been playing in the driveway at the time.

It's understood the red car swiped two cars including a ute after careering through the intersection. Photo / Belinda Feek

A police spokesperson confirmed there had been a serious crash at the intersection at about 1.40pm. Diversions were being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

Further information would be provided when available.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Colin Underdown said two fire appliances had been sent to the scene but had since left.

Nobody was trapped in their vehicle, he said.

It follows a fatal crash in Kaitaia on Friday - the seventh death on Northland's roads in just 23 days.