Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Auckland's Glendowie where a car has smashed into a house.

A witness at the scene of the crash on Peacock St said a car with a teenage driver and passenger appears to have mowed through a hedge, flown down a bank and hit a side of the house.

It's understood a car hit a young's girl bedroom and a woman came out of the house screaming at the driver and passenger.

The witness said the driver and the passenger were being tended to by paramedics. Police, firefighters and ambulance staff are all at the scene.