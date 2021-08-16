Car crashes through two properties in Paraparaumu Beach

A fireman at the scene of a car crash in Te Kupe Rd.

A fireman at the scene of a car crash in Te Kupe Rd.

A car crash on the bend of Te Kupe Rd and Mazengarb Rd in Paraparaumu Beach was "an accident waiting to happen" a fearful resident said.

At about 2.45am on Sunday a car crashed through two properties stopping inches from the bedroom of a sleeping boy.

The only occupant of the car, according to police, was a 23-year-old male.

Alcohol and speed were believed to be contributing factors to the crash. A blood alcohol test was taken. Charges were likely.

Te Kupe Rd resident Debbie Langley said the driver "missed the corner, took out a power pole out, I think the car flipped a few times, it came through my property, before going through a fence on to a neighbour's property and stopping on its roof a very short distance next to a bedroom where a young boy was sleeping".

"I don't know how the driver got out of the car alive because it was totalled."

Langley said the crash had been "an accident waiting to happen".

"You talk to all the neighbours and they will all say they're waiting for a fatality to happen - and it nearly did.

"The cop said it was only prevented because there were two fences that slowed the guy down enough otherwise the car would have crashed into the boy's bedroom and that boy would be dead.

"He said we should buy a Lotto ticket."

Langley said there was another car crash a few weeks ago further down the road.

"A kid did the same thing, absolutely drunk, a couple of the neighbours tried to get him, but he got away.

"It's crazy."

She said every weekend people "scream down Mazengarb towards Te Kupe, which is an extension of Mazengarb, where there's a corner, right by my house and the next door neighbour's.

"Every summer is worse because they do big loops.

"We've complained about it and for a while the cops cruised back and forth."

Some of the crash debris.

Langley said people living in the area were "terrified".

"Every weekend at night, even during the week, we're sitting there waiting for that bang, and we got it on Sunday morning, and thank God no one was killed.

"Bottom line is something always gets done after a fatality has happened.

"It just angers because I saw the reaction of my next door neighbour who was in shock that his son, who is aged about 12, came so close to dying.

Ambulance at scene of car crash.

"You do the 'ifs' afterwards and then you get angry.

"The driver got taken away in an ambulance and we got all the fallout.

"We've got properties that are a mess and have to negotiate insurance."

She said council needed to put judder bars on the road "to slow these kids down".

"I don't know how you get that to happen."