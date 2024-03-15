A car has crashed into Urbano Bistro in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

A car has crashed into Urbano Bistro in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Four people are injured after a car smashed into a restaurant in Rotorua.

A police spokesman said they were called about 5.55pm to a two-vehicle crash on Fenton St near the intersection with Grey St.

“It appears one vehicle went through a window of a restaurant.”





A photographer at the scene said Fenton St was cordoned off and a car was inside Urbano Bistro.

Another crashed car was on the righthand side of Fenton St heading into town and there were tracks on the median strip.

A St John ambulance spokesman said four people were injured. One person had serious injuries and the others moderate injuries.

All were being taken to Rotorua Hospital.

St John sent two ambulances, a first response unit and a rapid response unit to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency Northern Communications Centre shift manager said two people were trapped.

She said three fire trucks were on the scene assisting police and ambulance.

The Rotorua Daily Post approached Urbano Bistro for comment.

The restaurant is on Rotorua’s famed motel mile.

- More to come