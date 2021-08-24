Car crashes near Hastings: One person seriously injured, one on the run after two separate fence crashes

The damaged car involved in a fence crash on Wilson Rd, Flaxmere. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person has been seriously injured and one man is on the run after two cars crashed into fences on opposite sides of Hastings on Tuesday night.

The first crash was in central Havelock North, near the Village Green about 8pm, with the car and fence significantly damaged.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a house in Clive about 7.15pm for a separate incident, in which no charges will be laid.

But when they arrived, a man at the address had left in a grey station-wagon. That vehicle was then spotted a short time later in Havelock North.

"The driver has attempted to evade police and in doing so lost control of the vehicle they were driving and crashed."

The damaged car was pulled out of the fence and sat beside the Village Pool on Wednesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Havelock North residents reported that police, some carrying torches, then went door to door in the area telling people they were looking for a man in his 40s who was on the run after the crash.

The spokeswoman said the man had not yet been found as at 9am on Wednesday.

The damaged car sat taped up beside the Village Pool, having been pulled from the fence, on Wednesday morning.

Later Tuesday night a second crash was reported to police, this time in Wilson Rd, Flaxmere.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition after the crash, in which the car knocked through at least five metres of corrugated fence-line and a rubbish bin on the side of the road, scattering debris across a wide area.

The rear of the car was severely damage.

A Hawke's Bay Hospital spokeswoman said the patient had been discharged by noon on Wednesday.