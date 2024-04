A car has crashed into a roundabout Hawke’s Bay Expressway leaving one person injured on Friday. Video / Paul Taylor

A car crashed into a roundabout Hawke’s Bay Expressway leaving one person with serious injuries on Friday morning.

Police were called to the crash at 9.10am on Omahu Rd.

A car crashed into a roundabout on the Hawke's Bay Expressway. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle, and a person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

A tow truck was called to a roundabout to remove a car from the bushes. Photo / Paul Taylor

No roads were closed and a tow truck was used to remove the car from the centre of the busy thoroughfare between Napier and Hastings.

The car was pulled out of trees where it landed in the middle of the roundabout. Photo / Paul Taylor

MORE TO COME