A 35-year-old man has been charged after a car ploughed through a Canterbury home in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The Herald reported that Llewellyn Venter awoke in his house on Rolleston’s Shillingford Boulevard at 3.30am to use the bathroom.
As he made his way back to his bed just minutes later, he heard a loud rumbling which he compared to “thunder rolling in”, before a massive bang rang out – and a car covered himself and his wife, Sue-ann Venter.
Venter was pinned down by a doorframe but quickly went into “survival mode” and managed to free himself.