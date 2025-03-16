He immediately started screaming for his wife but was initially greeted with silence.

After the third shout, Sue-ann Venter finally answered.

Llewellyn Venter discovered she was underneath the wheel of the vehicle, which had crashed through their bedroom.

Lewellyn and Sue-ann Venter outside their damaged in Rolleston.

Sue-ann Venter said she woke up to “pressure on her chest” and thought she was “going to die”.

“I don’t know how or with God being there with me, we managed to lift the car off and pull her out,” Llewellyn Venter said.

Police confirmed this morning that a 35-year-old is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court next month, charged with careless operation of a vehicle and breath alcohol level over 400mcg per litre of breath.

Llewellyn and Sue-ann Venter feel lucky to be alive after the accident.

After the incident police said the driver was “in moderate condition”.

Venter said he was “worried about him as well”,

“It’s not nice having an accident like that,” he said.

The Venters are currently staying with friends and hope to find a new rental home this week.

Llewellyn Venter is hopeful his family’s story will serve as a reminder for people to drive carefully and think twice about the decisions they make behind the wheel.