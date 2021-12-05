Car crashes into Otago Harbour

The occupants of the car escaped the wreck without injury, and were provided with a hot shower in the nearby house of the people who contacted emergency services. Photo / Linda Robertson

Two people managed to escape from a car yesterday evening after it crashed into Otago Harbour.

The car came to rest against the ramp of a nearby boat shed after plunging into the choppy waters.

A police spokesman said they were called at 5.54pm to the crash on Portobello Rd near Rosehill Rd.

The occupants of the car escaped the wreck without injury, and were provided with a hot shower in the nearby house of the people who contacted emergency services.

Police inquiries into the event are continuing.