Car crashes into Lone Star restaurant in Christchurch

Photo / George Heard

A car ploughed into a Lone Star restaurant in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Riccarton and Waimari Rds about 10.41am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a car had crashed into the building.

A St John spokesman said two people with moderate injuries were transported to Christchurch Hospital