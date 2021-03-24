Car crashes into Lone Star restaurant in Christchurch

A car ploughed into a Lone Star restaurant in Christchurch this morning.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Riccarton and Waimari Rds about 10.41am.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a car had crashed into the building.
A St John spokesman said two people with moderate injuries were transported to Christchurch Hospital