One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into a branch of ASB Bank on Riccarton Road, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into a bank on Riccarton Rd, Christchurch.

Emergency services rushed to the accident near Rotherham St around 3.30pm today.

“The vehicle appears to have collided with a building,” a police spokesperson said.

One person has been seriously injured and the road is blocked.