Car crash near Haumoana, man in serious condition in hospital

One person was seriously injured following a two-car crash near the intersection of Haumoana Rd and Parkhill Rd on Tuesday night. Photo / Supplied

One person remains in a serious condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital after a two-car crash near Haumoana on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Haumoana Rd and Parkhill Rd about 7.45pm.

One person suffered serious injuries and another moderate injuries.

A spokesperson for Hawke's Bay Hospital said a man in his 20s remained in a serious condition at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Parkhill Rd was closed for about three hours while police responded and reopened about 10.30pm.

Police inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crash.

A neighbour down the road was just sitting down to dinner when he heard a "hell of a bang".

He initially thought it was the wind but realised what had happened when he went out to check.

The neighbour said people regularly took the corner too fast and there were regularly near misses around the intersection, despite the speed having been lowered.

"We hear them all the time."

A ute roll on Apley Rd near Puketapu about 12 hours later also kept emergency services busy.

A police spokeswoman said one person was initially trapped after the vehicle rolled onto a fence.

A St John Ambulance was also in attendance and treated one patient with moderate injuries at the site.