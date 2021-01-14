Car catches fire on Auckland's Southern Motorway, delays expected

The care fire occurred on the Hobson St on-ramp to Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

A car has caught fire on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The NZ Transport Agency said about 2.45pm that Fire and Emergency had extinguished the fire, which occurred on the Hobson St on-ramp to the Southern Motorway.

Delays are expected and motorists are advised to pass the scene with care until the car can be fully cleared.