Moped rider seriously injured after crash with car in Christchurch

A moped rider has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Skyhawk Rd in Wigram at about 7.37pm on Wednesday.
A St John spokesman said one patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.
A police spokeswoman said the moped rider suffered a leg injury.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
It comes after another serious crash in Wigram on Wednesday.
A person suffered serious injuries after a crash between a cyclist and car at the roundabout with Corsair Drive and The Runway at about 2pm.
A police spokeswoman said the injured person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with a broken ankle.