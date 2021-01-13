Moped rider seriously injured after crash with car in Christchurch

A moped rider sustained serious injuries after colliding with a car in Christchurch. Photo / NZH

A moped rider has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Skyhawk Rd in Wigram at about 7.37pm on Wednesday.

A St John spokesman said one patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the moped rider suffered a leg injury.

It comes after another serious crash in Wigram on Wednesday.

A person suffered serious injuries after a crash between a cyclist and car at the roundabout with Corsair Drive and The Runway at about 2pm.

A police spokeswoman said the injured person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with a broken ankle.