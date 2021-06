A car is ablaze leaving northbound lanes blocked on a stretch of Auckland's Northern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

A car is ablaze leaving northbound lanes blocked on a stretch of Auckland's Northern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

Drivers are being warned to expect delays after a car burst into flames on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said northbound lanes were blocked just after Oteha Valley Rd on-ramp shortly after midday.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 12:10PM

Northbound lanes are blocked due to a car fire just after Oteha Valley Rd on-ramp. Pass the scene with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/YDY83eikSt — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 16, 2021

The blaze had caused traffic to queue in the area.

Drivers were advised to pass the scene with care.

More to come.