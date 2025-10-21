Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Capital chaos: Wild Wellington winds cause mayhem as person blown into traffic

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Dashcam footage captures the moment severe winds, which have been causing chaos in the city, blew the pedestrian onto the road. Video / Justin Ashworth

A person was blown into traffic on a Wellington street this morning as strong winds caused chaos in the capital.

Dashcam footage, captured by Justin Ashworth, showed traffic lights and tree branches swaying before the person was blown onto the road.

The person appeared to be walking cautiously

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save