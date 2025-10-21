Dashcam footage captures the moment severe winds, which have been causing chaos in the city, blew the pedestrian onto the road. Video / Justin Ashworth

Capital chaos: Wild Wellington winds cause mayhem as person blown into traffic

A person was blown into traffic on a Wellington street this morning as strong winds caused chaos in the capital.

Dashcam footage, captured by Justin Ashworth, showed traffic lights and tree branches swaying before the person was blown onto the road.

The person appeared to be walking cautiously before the strong gusts push them forward.

In the footage, they are seen trying, but failing, to stop themselves before they tumble onto the street and roll on the road.

Luckily, no cars were in their path.