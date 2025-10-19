The front is also bringing rain, with levels of 8mm per hour recorded in Fiordland.

Pawley said it’s expected that rain will “ramp up a bit” in the region until the front moves farther north.

“The Westland ranges will be getting some heavy rain later today. But Grey, Buller and Tasman won’t be seeing that heavy rain until later tonight.”

MetService head of weather news Heather Keats said “heavy rain to the west, gale northwesters to the east and north” are expected today.

Gusts of 140km/h were recorded in isolated places like South West Cape, this morning, she said.

Keats told Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge the front will move north over central New Zealand before weakening tomorrow.

A large truck trailer rolled during high winds leaving a main road blocked south of Tekapo this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed two crews were at the incident on State Highway 8.

A respite day is forecast on Wednesday before another, more impactful weather system arrives on late Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“It’s not just active fronts and gale northwesters, but we’ve also got cold southwesters with a low at the very bottom of the country.”

“More widespread, more heavy” rain will spread up the North Island before it weakens on Friday, she said.

Damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures is expected with the high winds this week.

“Driving will be difficult, especially for those high-sided vehicles.”

High river levels, slips and surface flooding are all predicted as a result of the rain, said Keats.

“This will be quite a week, with warnings for almost the entire South Island today, and there will be more.”

Weather watches have the potential to be upgraded to warnings.

The heavy rain will not linger long as the front moves quickly, she said.

MetService is monitoring the weather closely and is taking it “very seriously”, she said.

Watches and Warnings

Orange strong wind warnings are in place for Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island until noon.

The same warning is in effect for Otago until 2pm and until 11pm in the Canterbury High Country and plains near the foothills.

A strong wind warning for Marlborough takes effect at 2pm and lasts until noon on Tuesday.

Weather watches and warnings in place across the country. Photo / MetService

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for much of the West Coast of the South Island for today into tomorrow.

Wellington, Wairarapa and the Tararua District will be under a strong wind warning from 10pm tonight until 6pm tomorrow.

On Tuesday, Hawke’s Bay is under a strong wind watch with a high chance of being upgraded to a warning.

A Heavy rain watch has been issued for the Tararua Range on Tuesday, while Horowhenua and Kāpiti Coast will be under a strong wind watch also on Tuesday.