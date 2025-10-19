Gusts of up to 130km/h are forecast for the Canterbury High Country, the foothills of the Canterbury Plains, Wellington, Wairarapa and the Tararua Range.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there was a “busy week of weather ahead”.

“Starting off today with some very blustery northwest winds moving up the South Island today [and] into Tuesday.

“Then it’s sort of petering out a little bit - but there is more weather to come as we get into Thursday.

“Maybe a little bit higher in intensity.

“Today, a lot of the warnings are covering the south and the east of the South Island.

“It’s the typical areas to be affected by these very strong northwesterly winds.”

A large truck carrying a trailer has rolled due to high winds, leaving a main road blocked South of Tekapo. Photo / NZTA

Damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures is possible, MetService has warned.

Driving may also be difficult in these areas, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

The headwaters of Canterbury’s lakes and rivers also have a heavy rain watch warning from tomorrow until Tuesday morning.

Otago and Marlborough also face a heavy rain watch, with winds near 120km/h expected from Monday afternoon.

By Thursday, Metservice said a deep low-pressure system is expected to drive cold southwesterlies across the South and Central North Island.