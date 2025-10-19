Advertisement
Weather: Truck trailer roll blocks highway south of Tekapo amid strong winds

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Heather Keats on what’s brewing this week - and where to expect heavy rain. Video / Herald Now

A large truck trailer rolled during high winds buffeting large parts of the country today, leaving a main road blocked south of Tekapo.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed two crews were at the incident on State Highway 8 this morning.

There are no reports of injuries.

A truck trailer has rolled due to high winds on State Highway 8 South of Tekapo. Photo / Craig Willis
MetService has issued

