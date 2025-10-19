A large truck trailer rolled during high winds buffeting large parts of the country today, leaving a main road blocked south of Tekapo.
Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed two crews were at the incident on State Highway 8 this morning.
There are no reports of injuries.
MetService has issued href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/weather-heavy-rain-watch-and-gales-up-to-130kmh-for-central-north-island/D3ZBTOQRNBH4LKY62KBH4MO3GU/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/weather-heavy-rain-watch-and-gales-up-to-130kmh-for-central-north-island/D3ZBTOQRNBH4LKY62KBH4MO3GU/">heavy rain watches and severe gale warnings across the lower North Island and South Island that will last until Tuesday afternoon in some areas.