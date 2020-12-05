Cape Kidnappers gannet beach tours take flight once again

The risk of driving along the beach stretch towards Cape Kidnappers have been likened to that of walking the Tongariro Crossing by a recent DOC report. Photo / Paul Taylor

After almost two years, the iconic red tractors of the Gannet Beach Adventures tours are back on the beaches.

The tours which travel along the Cape Kidnappers coastline, were stopped in response to a 2019 landslide which seriously injured two tourists walking along the beach independently from the tour.

The Department of Conservation, which controls the final two-kilometres of the nine-kilometre track to the gannet colony, suspended the company's concession while a risk assessment report was undertaken.

Operators Colin Lindsay said he and wife Kim were delighted to announce the tours would recommence later this month.

"We have safely transported passengers along this fascinating and ever-changing geological coastline for over 68 years.

"[We] are pleased that the report states the safest way to experience the beach route to Cape Kidnappers is with our organised tour to 'take advantage of local knowledge and reduced exposure time'."

However, getting the greenlight had bene a "frustrating" process.

He said there had been no support or compensation for the business while they awaited a decision.

"It's a total tragedy that a company's been put through this.

"It's disappointing to know that's how other companies will be treated in the future by a government organisation."

Hawke's Bay operations manager for DOC, Jenny Nelson-Smith, acknowledged the uncertainty they had faced while but said safety had to be their first priority in this situation.

"[We] are glad to have been able to reach a decision for the summer season."

The report concluded the beach track was no more dangerous than the eruption hazards faced by those walking the Tongariro crossing and that the risk was less for those travelling via the tractors than for individuals on foot.

The track was reopened to the public in July this year, but DOC only granted the concession to the tour company in November, following an updated safety plan showing how they could mitigate the risks.

The 2019 landslide seriously injured two tourists walking along the beach.

It was considered the tractor tour carried a greater societal risk should a group be involved in an incident.

Nelson-Smith said anyone considering travelling along the beach should ensure they understood the serious risks first and.

"The level of risk associated with travelling along the beach is higher than previously understood, and the risks cannot be fully mitigated.

"The landslides are unpredictable and can be expected to cause serious injury or death for anyone caught in one."

The Gannet Beach Adventures tours have a new safety plan accounting for the better understood risks associated with the beach. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hastings District Council, which is responsible for the seven-kilometre beach stretch, will also continue to monitor the beach out to Cape Kidnappers.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was great to see the iconic business able to operate again.

"Cape Kidnappers is such an important part of the Hastings District, the Hawke's Bay region and is an iconic national tourist spot.

"It is also culturally significant to our local iwi."

She said council had offered their support during what was a challenging time for the company, including helping with writing their safety plans to ensure their ongoing business operations.

"We are pleased this tourism operator can open again in time for summer with an approved safety plan in place to manage the risk of their staff and guests."

The Gannet Beach Adventures tours will recommence from December 11.