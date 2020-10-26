Canterbury's Hooker Lake named best view in competition to to highlight macular degeneration

Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Where in New Zealand can the best view be found?

According to the team at Macular Degeneration New Zealand, it is the Hooker Lake in Canterbury.

A competition to raise awareness of the disease which affects the eyesight of one in seven New Zealanders over the age of fifty appealed to photography enthusiasts around the country to get out and shoot their favourite views.

A photo by Darryn Patterson, taken during a road trip after the lockdown, of Hooker Lake has taken first place.

It shows the Hooker Valley Track with Mount Cook in the distance.

General Manager of Macular Degeneration New Zealand Phillippa Pitcher said they were amazed with the number of entries.

"We had over 500 entries which was then shortlisted to 10. The public then voted on the top 10.

"It was amazing, the competition was promoted mainly through social media, we were astounded really."

Second place went to a photo of Pouakai Tarns in Taranaki taken by Delwyn Barnett.

Photo of Pouakai Tarns taken by Delwyn Barnett. Photo / Supplied

Third place was a photo taken inside of Kahurangi National Park featuring the Riwaka River by Aniell Esposito.