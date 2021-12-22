Canterbury suspected drownings: Shock and heartbreak after two water incidents in just a few hours

A search for a missing swimmer in North Canterbury is ongoing today. Photo / Kurt Bayer

A search for a missing swimmer in North Canterbury is ongoing today. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Two water incidents over the space of a few hours in Canterbury yesterday - including a child's suspected drowning at a community pool, and a missing swimmer at a river - has the region reeling in the lead-up to Christmas.

Investigations have been launched into the death of a young child at Waltham Summer Pool at 2.45pm yesterday afternoon, while search and rescue efforts are ongoing after a swimmer entered Waimakariri River north of Christchurch just after 7pm yesterday.

The police dive squad joined the river searches this morning after Coastguard, helicopter, private jetboats, kayaks, surf lifesavers, and shore searches came up empty last night.

Police say the person jumped into the Waimakariri around 7.10pm near the Main North Rd bridge and failed to surface.

A helicopter hovers over the Waimakariri River in Canterbury after a swimmer disappeared after failing to surface following jumping in the river. Photo / Flynn Parker

Local man Flynn Parker was at the scene last night and said it happened at a popular rope swing site.

"A helicopter came in very swiftly and was searching for two hours back and forth in the trees," he said.

"Around four boats, including the harbour master and kayaks, etc, all were looking in the water."

A rope swing on the Waimakariri River in Canterbury where rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer. Photo / Flynn Parker

He said kayaks, boats and a bunch of people on little orange boats had been searching for the swimmer near the rope swing.

"Not looking very hopeful sadly."

It came just four hours after the tragedy at the Waltham pool.

Emergency services were called at 2.45pm after reports a child had been found unresponsive.

CPR was carried out on the child at the scene.

But police confirmed that "tragically the child was unable to be revived".

The pool remains closed today. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Inquiries into the circumstances of the death are under way, a police spokeswoman said.

WorkSafe says they have been notified of the Waltham Summer Pool incident and are "making initial inquiries".

"These inquiries will determine our next steps," a spokeswoman said.

Today, the pool is closed and a security guard is posted outside.

Flowers and tributes have been left at the scene by heartbroken members of the public.

Investigations into how the young child died at Waltham Summer Pool are ongoing. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Nigel Cox, city council head of recreation, sports and events said the pool will be closed today and tomorrow.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this tragic time," he said.

"Given a police investigation is under way, we won't be making any further comment at this time."

It reached close to 30C in Christchurch yesterday with many flocking to the city's beaches, rivers and pools to cool down.