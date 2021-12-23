Man injured during arrest dies in hospital

File image. Photo / RNZ, Richard Tindiller

By RNZ

A 65-year-old man who was injured in a fall during his arrest in Levin on Tuesday has died in hospital.

The man fell to the ground while being arrested in Levin about 3pm on Tuesday and was placed in an induced coma, but died in Wellington Regional Hospital overnight.

Earlier, police said the initial information indicated that during the arrest, both the officer and the man fell to the ground, with the man hitting his head.

Central district commander superintendent Scott Fraser said investigations were in the "very early stages" and that the Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified.

"I want to express my deepest sympathies to the man's whānau at this distressing time.

"This is tragic news no one wants to ever hear."

Police are requesting anyone who witnessed the incident, or had CCTV footage that covers Oxford St to contact them.

- RNZ