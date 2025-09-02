NZ’s convenience icon turns 35

Night ‘n Day original store, Regent

From corner store to 54 sites, fuelling Kiwi road trips since ’90.

If you’re often on the road, you’ve probably popped into a Night ‘n Day for a coffee, a few snacks, or a quick bite. Over the last 35 years, the New Zealand-owned convenience brand has become a staple of the quintessential Kiwi road trip, offering sustenance with a smile during a much-needed pitstop.

Proudly homegrown, Night ‘n Day is a natural fit as partner for this year’s Great New Zealand Road Trip, an interactive NZ Herald series where editor-at-large Shayne Currie travels the motu to uncover fresh stories and local legends.

Today, Night ‘n Day is a familiar sight with 54 stores across the country, but back in 1990, it was a humble Dunedin corner store that served primarily Otago University students. It was their founders Denise and Andrew Lane who laid the groundwork for what would later evolve into a nationwide franchise, and with their sights set on expansion, the Lanes soon hit the road.

“They branched out to different cities with convenience stores in Christchurch and Invercargill. Then, they went down a franchising model where each store was individually owned and operated,” says Night ‘n Day general manager Matthew Lane, Denise and Andrew’s son.

Night 'n Day Regent store now.

“From there, it grew steadily until about 2010, when we undertook a large expansion and opened about 20 stores in the North Island in a five-month period. Then we expanded throughout Wellington CBD in 2018 and have consistently grown since.

“But most importantly, we’ve also evolved our offering. We’ve gone from a traditional dairy way back then, to a food store and milkbar with a strong focus on coffee and to-go food.”

Night ‘n Day has grown alongside the communities it serves, with adaptability proving integral to its long-term success, according to Lane. Moving with the times has meant things like partnering with delivery services UberEats, DoorDash and Deliver Easy, which led to impressive growth.

“We pride ourselves on our agility. We’re never going to have the biggest budgets, but we try to adopt new concepts as soon as they come to market, and delivery was certainly one of those,” Lane explains. “It’s been a huge game-changer in our industry. It just improves accessibility for the customers.”

Beyond innovation, Lane has also been vocal in broader industry discussions, calling for fairer access to wholesale supply and greater competition across New Zealand’s supermarket landscape.

But Night ‘n Day’s “out with the old, in with the new” approach doesn’t mean erasing that familiar, family-oriented feel that made it a go-to for many Kiwis. The brand is underpinned not by corporations, but by everyday people.

Unlike traditional supermarkets, Night ‘n Day stores are owned and operated by passionate franchisees who are involved in the communities they serve. This means many owners can be spotted out and about in the neighbourhood, helping out at school fairs, supporting local sports, or sponsoring events. While some franchisees have been a part of the network for decades, newer owners are equally valued, with an emphasis on fresh ideas, innovation, and diverse backgrounds.

It’s this grassroots feel that sets Night ‘n Day apart, says Lane, with a number of stores remaining in the same family. One example is father-son duo Alan and Hamish Garrick, who currently own Night ‘n Day Arrowtown, Night ‘n Day Kawarau, and both Queenstown CBD stores. The Arrowtown store, which celebrated its 33rd birthday in August, was crowned store of the year in 2024.

Night 'n Day Kawarau store.

“We’ve seen a number of franchisees’ children come through the group, and I look at Queenstown, where Hamish … [and] his father now share the ownership there. Our second franchisee has had their two sons go on to join the group as franchisees. We’ve seen quite a bit of succession planning,” Lane says.

“I guess what gives me comfort is that you wouldn’t put a family member into something that wasn’t working for you. Seeing that intergenerational connection shows the operators enjoy what they do, recommend us as a brand to be part of, and [want to] continue the local engagement and what they’ve learned growing up.”

As Night ‘n Day celebrates its 35th year, Lane looks forward to continuing its legacy as a proudly local, community-first convenience brand. He feels sponsoring the Great New Zealand Road Trip is a good fit.

“We’ve got coverage right the way across New Zealand, there are stopping points the whole way up,” he says. “We’re based on quite a lot of those main arterial routes. A core part of our customer base are the everyday travellers, from truckers to holidaymakers.”

Rooted in community and powered by passion, Night ‘n Day’s journey is far from over.

Learn more or find your local store at nightnday.co.nz