Thomas Sewell, a neo-Nazi leader, was charged with violent disorder and other offences after an alleged attack on indigenous activists in Melbourne. Photo / Getty Images
It is unlikely Melbourne neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell could be deported to his native New Zealand despite a petition gaining more than 60,000 signatures.
News.com.au understands Sewell, a leader of the National Socialist Network, holds Australian citizenship after moving across the ditch as a child.
The 32-year-old was charged on Tuesdaywith violent disorder, affray, assault by kicking, discharge a missile and other offences after an alleged attack on indigenous activists in King’s Domain on Sunday.
Sewell was allegedly among a group of black-clad men who stormed Camp Sovereignty soon after he addressed the crowd at Melbourne’s March for Australia anti-immigration rally.
Those include making a false statement as part of the application, failing to disclose a serious crime committed before becoming a citizen or if citizenship was acquired as a result of third party fraud.
On Tuesday morning, Sewell called Allan a “coward” and shouted “Heil Australia” during a press conference in West Melbourne.
“When people like me take power, these people are going to be punished for the crimes they have committed against Australia,” he said.
The Premier later said it was “a badge of honour” that Nazi “goons” oppose “me and my government”.
Sewell had been appearing in court this week facing a hearing on charges of intimidating a police officer, and breaching a personal safety intervention order.
He was arrested outside the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon in front of news cameras over the King’s Domain incident.