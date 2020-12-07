Canterbury Museum in 'dire need of repair', lodges resource consent for redevelopment

Concept designs of the proposed museum redevelopment. Photo / Canterbury Museum

Canterbury Museum is in "dire need of repair", is leaky, and has no insulation or air conditioning.

The museum confirmed today it lodged a resource consent application with the Christchurch City Council for its proposed $195m redevelopment.

Canterbury Museum director Anthony Wright said the redevelopment was needed to address seismic, structural, capacity and operational issues that were threatening the future viability of the museum.

He said the current buildings were in "dire need of repair", with cracks in the building letting pests in.

The building also leaked when it rained and there was no air conditioning or insulation.

The museum had half of the money needed and was "confident" it could raise another $10m. That left a funding gap of $70m.

"The museum is in active discussions with other possible funders and has developed a business case seeking funding from central government to secure the funding shortfall," said Wright.

"The redevelopment is urgent. If it does not happen, we may be forced to consider options for closing public sections of the buildings to store and protect the collection."

Concept designs had been developed by Athfield Architects.

The museum was asking the council to publicly notify the resource consent so everyone had an opportunity to comment on the plans.